News: Friday, December 30, 2016 -- Issue 2649
Article of the Day
Russia, Turkey, Iran preparing for Syria talks in Astana
Russia together with Turkey and Iran have begun preparations to hold negotiations on settlement of Syrian conflict in Astana, Russian Internal Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov announced, RIA Novosti informed.
"Now together with the Turks and Iranians we are starting preparations for the meeting in Astana", Lavrov said.
On Thursday Putin informed of signing of three documents. The first document is between the Syrian Government and armed opposition on cessation of fire on the territory of the country. The second document outlines the set of measures to control the cease-fire regime. The third document is statement of intention to begin peace talks for settlement of the Syrian conflict.
It was earlier announced by Putin, that he had agreed with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan to offer the Syrian conflict parties to continue the process of peaceful settlement of the rift in Astana. The new dialogue platform, according to Putin, will add to the Geneva talks. In the telephone conversation with Putin and Erdogan President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and stated readiness to provide the platform for the talks in Astana, according to Kazinform.
Back to top
Kazakhstan General
U.S., Kazakhstan simplify visa regime
The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan made a New Year present to Kazakhstani citizens having announced simplification of visa regime between the two countries. Starting December 29, ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Oil and Gas Sector
Petroleum products caught fire at Zhanaozen oil field
Petroleum products near wellsite on the territory of oil and gas production department Ozenmunaigaz caught fire six kilometers to north from Zhanaozen on December 28, reports ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
EDITOR’S NOTE: Between January and October, Kazakhstan produced 61 million tons of crude oil and 37.5 billion cubic meter of natural gas. ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
KazTransOil Took 3-yr Commitment Of Social Support To Staff
The company has more than 8000-strong staff.
A collective agreement was signed between the oil transportation company KazTransOil JSC and the hired staff for 2017-2019 years, Kazpravda.kz ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Turkmenistan committed to develop Galkynysh gas field
Turkmenistan is implementing large-scale projects to develop the country’s giant gas field Galkynysh, reports AzerNews.
Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced about this in his message to ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Russia ratifies agreement on oil supply to Kyrgyzstan
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on ratification of the agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products.
The agreement ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
OPEC/Russia Oil Deal Pushes Up Asian Natural Gas Prices
by Tim Daiss
The OPEC agreement reached last week to cut oil output by 1.2 million b/d (removing around 1% of global oil supply from the market) ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Oil steady as rise in U.S. inventory slows upswing
By Christopher Johnson
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a surprise increase in U.S. inventories helped stall an upward trend that has pushed global crude benchmarks ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Finance and Investment
EDITOR’S NOTE: Capital investments in Kazakhstan in the first three quarters of this year amounted to 5.0677 trillion tenge (1 USD = approx.. 330 tenge). ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Capital of Kazakh banks grows in 2016
By Elena Kosolapova
The total capital of Kazakhstan’s second tier banks grew by 15 percent in 2016 and exceeded 2.8 trillion tenge as of 2016, Finprom.kz analytical ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Kazkommertsbank reports its nine months results ended 30 September 2016
Highlights of 9 months 2016 results:
• Net income before taxation amounted to KZT 64.5 billion for the first 9 months of 2016 compared to net loss ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
On December 29 KASE Index decreased by 0.81 % to 1,335.63
By shares trading results on Kazakhstan Stock
Exchange (KASE) on December 29, 2016, KASE Index decreased by
10.89 points (0.81 %) from 1,346.52 to 1,335.63.
The first ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
National Bank of Kazakhstan reinstalls Delta Bank's license
By Dniyar Dautaliyev
Kazakhstan National Bank renewed the license to conduct banking and other operations and implementation of activities in the securities market, issued by JSC «Delta ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Kazakh KazInvestBank’s ratings downgraded
By Elena Kosolapova
The International Rating Agency S&P Global Ratings lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based KazInvestBank to 'D/D' from 'B-/C', S&P reported ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
New Vice-Minister of Finance Appointed In Kazakhstan
A new Vice-Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been appointed, the press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.
Berik Sholpankulov served as chairman ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
RK Parliament ratifies convention excluding double taxation with Slovenia
The Senate approved the bill "On ratification of the Convention between Kazakhstan and Slovenia on avoiding double taxation", Kazpravda.kz reports.
The bill was sent to President to ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Metals and Minerals
KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Insider Buys £149.10 in stock
KZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) insider Andrew Southam purchased 42 shares of KAZ Minerals PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Analytical Preview of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) belonging to the Basic Materials sector has surged 0% and closed its last trading session at $3.15.
The company reported its EPS ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Polymetal International (LON:POLY) New Price Targets
Recently stock market broker analysts have updated their ratings and price targets on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY).
The latest broker reports which are currently outstanding ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Why invest in uranium?
Low demand and high supply means that uranium prices continue to fall. However, the combination of existing contracts coming to an end and more reactors coming ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Manufacturing industry
EDITOR’S NOTE: Industrial output in Kazakhstan amounted to 14.92 trillion tenge (! US dollar is approx.. 330 tenge) in the first 10 months of 2016, an ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Trade and Consumer Goods
EDITOR’S NOTE: Kazakhstan’s agro-sector posted a cash value of 2.501 trillion tenge in the first three quarters of 2016, an on-year increase of 4.9 per cent. ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Kazakh Farmers Collect Nearly 24 Million Tonnes of Grain
The grain harvest in bunker weight in Kazakhstan this year amounted 23.7 million tonnes, almost 4 million tonnes more than last year’s yield. Kazakh farmers have ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
UAE trading company interested in import of Kazakh cereals, legumes
One of the largest traders in the UAE is interested in importing Kazakh grain and leguminous products, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reports.The ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Caviar smugglers caught red-handed
Uralsk border guards detained two citizens of Russia trying to smuggle a large batch of sturgeon caviar without supporting documents. The detainees were going home from ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Three more McDonald's fast-food restaurants opened In Almaty
Three more McDonald's fast-food restaurants were opened in Almaty, Today.kz reports citing to the press service of mayor of the city.
"The new facilities are located in ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Kazakhstan allocates Kyrgyzstan the first tranche in the amount of $ 7.5 mln for integration into the EEU
As a result of meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and negotiations between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan in ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Communications and Transportation
EDITOR’S NOTE: The performance of cargo transportation in Kazakhstan in the period January-October 2016 decreased by 0.4 per cent on-year to 324 billion kilometre. ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
People and Professional Development
Marat Alikhanov appointed as Chief Transport Prosecutor of Kazakhstan
Marat Alikhanov has been appointed Chief Transport Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. “On December 28, by an order of Prosecutor General of the ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Sports
Overview: Kazakhstan’s athletic achievements in 2016
Kazpravda.kz tallies up 2016 sports achievements and lists most memorable athletic events.
Olympic Heroes
The main event of not only this year, but the entire four-year cycle ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Regional News
China Dilutes Dollar Role in Currency Basket, Adds 11 More
China diluted the role of the dollar in a trade-weighted foreign-exchange basket and added a further 11 currencies as officials seek to project an image of ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Russia’s rouble outperforms major currencies
Rising oil price and hopes of warmer relations with west boost currency against dollar
Russia is set to round off a year of rejuvenated global standing with ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Russia to combat copyright violations
The Russian culture minister has said plans are being devised for a new bill targeting copyright piracy which could introduce fines for end users who download ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
More than 2 trillion soums utilized within financial improvement of enterprises
The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for privatization, demonopolization and development of competition held a press conference for representatives of mass media on the ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Belarus ventures into Turkmen fledgling mining sector
Belarus intends to complete construction of the Garlyk mining and processing factory by 31 March 2017, reports BelTA.
The project was discussed at the meeting of ...
Full text available for subscribed users...
Back to top
Prices and Statistics
Commodities
Date: December 30, 2015; Source: Bloomberg.com
Back to top
Exchange Rates
Date: December 30, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan
|1 USD
|KZT 333.28
|1 CHF
|
KZT 325.82
|1 CNY
|
KZT 47.95
|1 TRY
|KZT 94.44
|1 JPY
|KZT 2.86
|1 EUR
|
KZT 348.94
|1 AUD
|
KZT 240.43
|1 KGS
|KZT 4.8
|100 UZS
|KZT 10.42
|1 BYN
|KZT 170.74
|1 GBP
|KZT 408.7
|1 CAD
|KZT 246.82
|1 RUB
|KZT 5.54
|100 KRW
|KZT 27.62
|1 UAH
|KZT 12.28
Back to top
Please contact us for subscription or to send your press releases at: news@newsline.kz
www.newsline.kz