News: Friday, January 20, 2017 -- Issue 2662

Article of the Day

Rolls-Royce admitted to paying $5.4m to Kazakh firms to win contracts: U.S. Justice Department

Rolls-Royce plc. admitted to paying officials at state-run energy companies in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Angola and Iraq more than $35 million in order to win contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said in a release on January 17.

The United Kingdom-based manufacturer has agreed to pay the U.S. nearly $170 million as part of an $800 million global resolution to investigations by the department, U.K. and Brazilian authorities into a long-running scheme to bribe government officials in exchange for government contracts.

According to admissions made in court papers unsealed, Rolls-Royce admitted that between 2000 and 2013, the company conspired to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by paying more than $35 million in bribes through third parties to foreign officials in various countries in exchange for those officials’ assistance in providing confidential information and awarding contracts to Rolls-Royce, RRESI and affiliated entities (collectively, Rolls-Royce):

In Thailand, Rolls-Royce admitted to using intermediaries to pay approximately $11 million in bribes to officials at Thai state-owned and state-controlled oil and gas companies that awarded approximately seven contracts to Rolls-Royce during the same time period.

In Brazil, Rolls-Royce used intermediaries to pay approximately $9.3 million in bribes to bribe foreign officials at a state-owned petroleum corporation that awarded multiple contracts to Rolls-Royce during the same time period.

In Kazakhstan, between approximately 2009 and 2012, Rolls-Royce paid commissions of approximately $5.4 million to multiple advisors, knowing that at least a portion of the commission payments would be used to bribe foreign officials with influence over a joint venture owned and controlled by the Kazakh and Chinese governments that was developing a gas pipeline between the countries. In 2012, the company also hired a local Kazakh distributor, knowing it was beneficially owned by a high-ranking Kazakh government official with decision-making authority over Rolls-Royce’s ability to continue operating in the Kazakh market. During this time, the state-owned joint venture awarded multiple contracts to Rolls-Royce.

In Azerbaijan, between approximately 2000 and 2009, Rolls-Royce used intermediaries to pay approximately $7.8 million in bribes to foreign officials at the state-owned and state-controlled oil company, which awarded multiple contracts to Rolls-Royce during the same time period.

In Angola, between approximately 2008 and 2012, Rolls-Royce used an intermediary to pay approximately $2.4 million in bribes to officials at a state-owned and state-controlled oil company, which awarded three contracts to Rolls-Royce during this time period.

In Iraq, from approximately 2006 to 2009, Rolls-Royce supplied turbines to a state-owned and state-controlled oil company. Certain Iraqi foreign officials expressed concerns about the turbines and subsequently threatened to blacklist Rolls-Royce from doing future business in Iraq. In response, Rolls-Royce’s intermediary paid bribes to Iraqi officials to persuade them to accept the turbines and not blacklist the company.

Rolls-Royce entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) in connection with a criminal information, filed on Dec. 20, 2016, in the Southern District of Ohio and unsealed today, charging the company with conspiring to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the FCPA. Pursuant to the DPA, Rolls-Royce agreed to pay a criminal penalty of $195,496,880, subject to a credit discussed below. The company has also agreed to continue to cooperate fully with the department’s ongoing investigation, including its investigation of individuals.

In related proceedings, Rolls-Royce also settled with the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and the Brazilian Ministério Público Federal (MPF). As part of its resolution with the SFO, Rolls-Royce entered into a DPA and admitted to paying additional bribes or failing to prevent bribery payments in connection with Rolls-Royce’s business operations in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia and Thailand between in or around 1989 and in or around 2013, and Rolls-Royce agreed to pay a total fine of £497,252,645 ($604,808,392).

As part of its leniency agreement with the MPF, Rolls-Royce also agreed to pay a penalty of approximately $25,579,170 for the company’s role in a conspiracy to bribe foreign officials in Brazil between 2005 and 2008. Because the conduct underlying the MPF resolution overlaps with the conduct underlying part of the department’s resolution, the department credited the $25,579,170 that Rolls-Royce agreed to pay in Brazil against the total fine in the United States.

Therefore, the total amount to be paid to the United States is $169,917,710, and the total amount of penalties that Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay is more than $800 million, as posted by AKIpress.

Back to top

Kazakhstan General

Russia invites US to Syria talks in Astana – Lavrov

Russia has already invited the United States to take part in the upcoming talks on Syria, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the press.

"As I said ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakh ex-Prime Minister gets his sentence reduced

Abay district court of Karaganda region has granted the appeal of former Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Akhmetov for sentence reduction based on the law on ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Bribe-takers in Health and Finance Ministry revealed by anti-corruption national bureau

The local department of the National Anti-corruption Bureau in Karaganda region revealed corruption offenses, Kazpravda.kz reports.

"The director of the National Centre for Occupational Health and ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan’s Most Prestigious Project: $3.3bn Expo 2017

by Ashok Dutta

Accounting for nearly 20% of Kazakhstan’s GDP and 60% of total export earnings, crude oil prices are remaining stubbornly low. Few will disagree that ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Oil and Gas Sector

Kazakhstan ordered to pay $506 million for expropriation of oil and gas assets

In a case that highlights both that governments are not above the rule of law and that it is difficult to swiftly enforce arbitral awards, a ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan won't compensate replacement of pipelines on Kashagan

by A.Sokolov

Kazakhstan will not compensate the costs of replacement of the cracked pipelines from Kashagan field.

"The costs incurred by the contractor of the North Caspian ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

TCO to supply 7 bcm of dry gas to new Gas Chemical Complex in Atyrau

by A.Sokolov

After completion of the construction project of Kazakhstan's first integrated Gas Chemical Complex the raw material will be supplied from Tengiz field. Each each year ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Constitutional court absolves Russia from paying $2Bln to ex-Yukos shareholders

The Russian Constitutional Court absolved Moscow from abiding by the 2014 European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruling on Russia's $2-billion liability to the shareholders of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

The byzantine fight for Dagestan’s strategic Makhachkala port

Ramazan Abdulatipov seems ready to close a sale of Dagestan’s state-owned port of Makhachkala to an Iranian-led group. The sale exposes the difficult balancing act elites ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Despite OPEC deal oil prices could fall sharply from here

by Nick Cunningham

The impact of the OPEC production cuts could be much more muted than many had hoped for as non-OPEC output comes roaring back in ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

China’s Five-Year Plan shows 200 million tonne increase in crude oil production by 2020

by Zainab Calcuttawala

China’s new five-year plan for its oil and gas sector shows an increase in crude oil output of 200 million tons by the year ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Russia could rebuild fiscal reserves at $55 oil price

by Darya Korsunskaya

Russia is considering a new budget rule that would keep the rouble weak and mean its depleted fiscal buffers start recovering at a Urals ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Finance and Investment

Kazakhstan delegates meet with investors in Davos

Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek is taking part in the World Economic Forum in Davos leading the delegation of Kazakhstan. In the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

In Kazakhstan, exciting developments in innovation, research and technology

Ato Brown, World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, met recently with the team at the Alliance of Technology Commercialization Professionals (ATCP), which promotes the development of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Preparations for Foreign Investors Council’s meeting discussed in Astana

Thursday, in the Ukimet Uyi, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting with the members of the Board of the Kazakhstan Foreign Investors Council Association ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

How did industrialisation influence Kazakhstan?

The large-scale diversification of Kazakhstan's economy implicated by the state program of industrial and innovation development has helped to ensure the production and safety of the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan: Investment in agriculture increased by 50% in 2016

Investment in Kazakhstan’s agriculture increased 50 percent in 2016 totalling US$686.96 million, compared to US$445.92 million a year earlier. The government of Kazakhstan is dedicated to ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

36.8bln tenge allocated for SEZ Khorgos-Eastern Gate infrastructure fully utilised

The 36.8bln tenge allocated for the establishment of SEZ Khorgos-Eastern Gate have been fully utilised, according to Managing Director of JSC Samruk-Kazyna for Interaction with Government ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

World Bank official treats Kazakhstan on pranks

In 25 years of independence, Kazakhstan has made significant progress, according to the World Bank’s vice president for Europe and Central Asia Cyril Muller. According to ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kelimbetov told Bloomberg about Kazakhstan's monetary policy

A delegation of the International Financial Center Astana headed by the Director Kairat Kelimbetov has participated in the 10th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong on ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Metals and Minerals

Steelworks to be built in Aktau Seaport SEZ

Aktau city is planning to build a steelworks in the territory of Aktau Seaport. The project is to be launched from the 1st quarter 2017, tumba.kz ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Large deposit of magnetite found in Kostanay region

In the district of Kostanay in the north of Kazakhstan, a geological survey expedition discovered large deposits of magnetite in Karabalyk District, kstnews.kz reports.

Deposit is estimated ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Polymetal acquires stake in Prognoz silver deposit

by Dias Kabyltayev

Today, Polymetal reached an agreement with Polar Silver Resources ltd, to participate in the largest silver deposit – Prognoz in Yakutiya. Prognoz is ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Curb your copper price enthusiasm – report

A year ago credit ratings agency Moody's warned that the downturn in raw materials was like no other and that defaults among mining and metals companies ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

METALS-Copper holds up ahead of China data, Trump inauguration

London copper futures edged higher after modest losses overnight, with investors exercising caution ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Gold logs biggest one-day loss of the month, but holds above $1,200

by Myra P. Saefong and Rachel Koning Beals

Gold prices logged their largest one-day loss of the year on Thursday as the dollar gained on the combination ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Yellow metal price witnesses dip on correction

The yellow metal's price fell by $10 an ounce on the international market on a technical correction as metal speculators feared better output, metal dealers said.

Gold ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Two Catalysts For A Coal Rally In 2017

by Dave Forest

A major question for 2017 is: will the coal rally continue?

Two events this week should lend strength to that market. With one consuming nation ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Trade and Consumer Goods

Chinese goods block domestic production in Kazakhstan - colloquium

In Almaty a round table is being held on the subject of adjoining of the economic belt of the Silk Way and Nurly Zhol - the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Zhambyl province develops non-commodity export market

Zhambyl region enterprises are expanding export potential. According to specialists, demand for Kazakhstani goods is growing abroad due to an increased quality of the products. For ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan stepped up sunseed exports by 15% this season

The current season 2016/17 is becoming successful for the Black Sea countries in the sunseed market. Similarly to Russia and Ukraine, Kazakhstan expands sunseed exports this ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

1st batch of Kazakhstan wheat sent to Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Port

The first batch of Kazakhstan wheat has been sent to the Port of Ho Chi Minh city (Vietnam) from Kazakhstan's Zhaltyr railway station. The cargo will ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Communications and Transportation

Kazakhstan orders Russian Mi-35M helicopters

by Ryan Maass

Russia's state-owned Rostec subsidiary Russian Helicopters plans to supply Kazakhstan with four Mi-35M combat helicopters in 2018.

According to the company, the sale is part ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Drones production to be launched in Kazakhstan

The National Company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary in cooperation with the Russian Geoskan Group is working on localization of production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kazakhstan ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

People and Professional Development

Serik Zhumangarin appointed Vice-Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan

Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov introduced new Vice-Minister Serik Zhumangarin to the staff, Kazpravda.kz referring to NEM's press service.

Prior to this appointment, more than ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Education and Science

Nur Otan provides employment to 9,000 school graduates in 2016

At a meeting with heads of its departments and regional branches First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan political party, Mukhtar Kul-Muhammed summed up the results of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Students develop skills abroad for the sake of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan needs skillful professionals. Therefore, it pays particular attention to its education system. More and more Kazakh students are able to receive education abroad. At present, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Tourism

Akmola’s “Kazakh Lapland” attracts increasing numbers of tourists

The children's entertainment complex ‘Kazakhstan’s Lapland’ located in Akmola region is gaining popularity. It appeared 4 years ago near the town of Shchuchinsk. The resort has ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Sports

Astana bids to host KHL All-Star Game 2018

Vice President of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) Georgy Kobylyanskiy announced that Helsinki, Kazan, Vladivostok and Astana vie to host the KHL All-Star Game 2018, Kazinform ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan Alpine Skiing, Freestyle and Snowboarding Cup takes place in Almaty

A stage of the Kazakhstan Alpine Skiing, Freestyle and Snowboarding Cup started today at the Shymbulak ski resort. These are the test competitions for the World ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Regional News

Russia and China efficiently cooperate in monetary operations

Russian and Chinese financial regulators cooperate closely and effectively in serving deals in currencies, spokesperson for the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange Wang Chunying told ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Bright spot for China's economy: rising consumption ahead of Spring Festival

by Sara Hsu

China’s Spring Festival is here, and retailers are welcoming the annual surge in consumption that accompanies the holiday. This is a key time for ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Tajikistan seeks contractor for rehabilitation of the Dushanbe-Qurghon Teppa road

Tajikistan is seeking contractor for rehabilitation of the road connecting Dushanbe and Qurghon Teppa, the capital of Khatlon province.

The Ministry of Transport has announced a ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Tcell appeals illegal tax claim in Tajikistan, says Telia Company

In a statement released on January 17, Telia Company noted that the Tajik operator Tcell has appealed what is considered to be an illegal tax claim.

The ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to relaunch tourist train to Issyk-Kul

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are considering the possibility of launching the popular tourist train Tashkent – Issyk-Kul – Tashkent in the coming summer season, reports Sputnik.

The ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Uzbekistan's development strategy for 2017-2021 submitted for public discussion

The development strategy of Uzbekistan for 2017-2021 has been published for public discussion in the interactive state service portal.

The document includes 5 main directions of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Registration of presidential candidates concludes in Turkmenistan

Registration of presidential candidates has concluded on January 17 in Turkmenistan. Nine candidates will run in the presidential election on February 12, reports the state news ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: January 20, 2017; Source: Bloomberg.com

Back to top

Exchange Rates



Date: January 20, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 331.08 1 CHF KZT 329.33 1 CNY KZT 48.24 1 TRY KZT 87.22 1 JPY KZT 2.89 1 EUR KZT 353 1 AUD KZT 250.2 1 KGS KZT 4.76 100 UZS KZT 10.19 1 BYN KZT 169.83 1 GBP KZT 407.63 1 CAD KZT 249.36 1 RUB KZT 5.5 100 KRW KZT 28.18 1 UAH KZT 12.07

Back to top

Please contact us for subscription or to send your press releases at: news@newsline.kz

www.newsline.kz