News: Monday, January 16, 2017 -- Issue 2658

Article of the Day

Syria opposition agrees to take part in peace talks

Syria's political opposition has reportedly agreed to take part in peace talks in Kazakh capital of Astana.

It was not clear whether those opposed to Bashar al-Assad's government would take part in the talks on 23 January. However, on Saturday (14 January) AFP confirmed their support.

It follows a ceasefire that was brokered by Russia and Turkey, sidelining the US, in December.

"Concerning the forthcoming meeting in Astana, the (High Negotiations) Committee stresses its support to the military delegation… and expresses hope that the meeting would reinforce the truce," an HNC statement said after a two-day meeting in Riyadh, reported AFP.

Despite backing opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, Russia and Turkey have worked closely in recent weeks to try and achieve a political agreement in the war-ravaged country.

Iran has also contributed to ceasefire agreements and all three countries will serve as guarantors to the negotiations.

The talks are thought to be the best opportunity to date in resolving the seven-year conflict.

According to analysis by Russian newspaper Vzglyad, Syria's opposition had no choice but to take part in the peace talks, or be considered aligned to terrorist factions such as Islamic State (Isis) and al-Nusra front.

"Taking into consideration that the agreements on the peace talks in Astana were achieved among Presidents Putin and Erdogan, there is not much choice left for the Syrian opposition," the newspaper said.

If they refused, they would become "targets for airstrikes by the Russian aviation", the report added.

"Hence, Astana is expected to host quite a serious delegation of the Syrian opposition. And even if Damascus and the rebels won't sit down at the negotiating table, limiting themselves only to contacts via intermediaries, the chances that a ceasefire will be signed remain very high. And it would be a sensation," it adds, according to the International Business Times.

Back to top

Kazakhstan General

High-ranking presidential official arrested on embezzlement charges

On Friday, January 13 law enforcement agencies detained Baghlan Maylybayev who was until recently holding the post of the deputy manager of Administration of the President ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Estonia’s Windoor To File Claim Against Kazakhstan In Washington Arbitrage Court

Since the state-owned Kazakh company has still not recognised the decision made by the Stockholm arbitration court in favor of the Estonian construction company Windoor at ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

New business support programme gets wide response

Over 7,000 Kazakhstan citizens have already utilized the benefits of the state support program ‘Business Road Map 2020.’ Entrepreneurs set up their businesses in various spheres ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

US-Kazakh Relations to Grow Despite Many Changes in 2017, Says US Ambassador

By Dmitry Lee

The United States, one of the top foreign investors in Kazakhstan, is about to witness Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, as the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Central Asia: Security vs. Modernisation

by Yerlan Karin, director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Security dominates the agenda in Central Asia. The ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakh artisans prepare for Expo

Pavlodar handicraft Galina Voronkova makes exclusive berets, belts, colorful stoles from felt. In four years, she mastered several felt processing techniques and opened a craft studio. ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Oil and Gas Sector

Kashagan Production Ramping Up To 180,000 Bpd

by Tsvetana Paraskova

North Caspian Operating Company, the joint venture operating Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oil and gas project in the Caspian Sea, said on Friday that it ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan hopes to increase hydrocarbons production

By Nigar Abbasova

Resource-rich Kazakhstan plans to increase its oil and gas condensate production up to 81 million tons in 2017.

The increase is mainly connected with the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Samruk-Kazyna JSC presents 2017 oil market outlook

The global oil and gas market saw increased challenges and volatilities throughout 2016 exacerbated by the volatility in global financial markets. It is possible that the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Rosneft to boost oil supplies to China via Kazakhstan

Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed an amendment to the agreement envisaging additional supplies via Kazakhstan and the prolongation of the contract signed on ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

China's Oil Import Dependency Deepens

by Irina Slav

China satisfied 64.4 percent of its crude oil demand with imports last year because of high production costs at home and favorable international prices ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Russia could maintain its Reserve Fund with oil at $50

Current oil prices may help Russia avoid running out of reserves this year, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Gaidar ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Oil falls on China concerns, down 3 percent for the week on OPEC doubts

by Devika Krishna Kumar

Oil prices fell on Friday and ended the week 3 percent lower on lingering doubts over the extent of OPEC cuts, with ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Energy Industry

Kazakh engineers, scientists engage in green technology

Interest in so-called green technologies is growing in Kazakhstan. Along with scientists, ordinary Kazakhs have started creating useful and eco-friendly devices. For instance, an engineer and ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Finance and Investment

Printing House Producing Fake National Currency Revealed In Almaty; 2.5 Mln Tenge Withdrawn

A printing house producing fake tenge banknotes has been discovered in Almaty; 2.5 mln tenge have been withdrawn, informed Zhaksylyk Myrzakhan, chairman of economic investigation service ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakh citizens advised to keep deposits in different banks

The Kazakhstan Fund of Deposit Guarantees (KFGD) recommends the public to spread their risks related to troubled banks to open various accounts in several banks in ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Will the SAPF compensate holders of deposits in Kazinvestbank?

The Single Accumulation Pension Fund (SAPF) explained that deposit holders of Kazinvest Bank together accounted to 2.9 billion tenge covered by the state programme for their ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

National Bank top official put at the helm of the National Pension Fund

Nurbibi Nauryzbayeva has been appointed chairperson of the board of directors of the national pension fund ENPF, the business desk of Kapital reports.

Previously she held the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan’s Gold, Currency Reserves Decrease

Kazakhstan’s gold and currency reserves, including gross reserves of the National Bank and the National Fund’s assets, decreased from $91.26 billion to $90.78 billion in 2016, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

On January 13 KASE Index increased by 0.33 % to 1,419.62

By shares trading results on Kazakhstan Stock

Exchange (KASE) on January 13, 2017, KASE Index increased by 4.73 points (0.33 %) from 1,414.89 to 1,419.62.

The first ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Metals and Minerals

3 failures in CHP, Temirtau

In Temirtau, Karaganda region, three incidents have occurred at CHP (Combined Heat and Power) installations.

On January 11 at 17:40 on the CHP-2 of ArselorMittal Temirtau the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

LME metal prices softer on Chinese export data

by Kathleen Retourne

Base metals were mostly lower on the London Metal Exchange during Friday January 13 trading after Chinese data undershot and market participants took stock ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Gold falls for the session, but gains about 2% on week

by Myra P. Seafong

Gold settled lower on Friday, easing back after a four-session streak of gains lifted prices for the yellow metal to their highest level ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Uranium: as Kazakh market discipline points to price trough, developers focus on lower costs

News this week that Kazakhstan will curtail its uranium output by about 10% this year has sent spot prices up to the highest levels since September, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Manufacturing industry

Steppe Cement's revenue falls as Kazakhstan cement consumption drops

by Maryam Cockar

Steppe Cement, a construction materials producer in Kazakhstan, reported that revenue fell as cement consumption in the country contracted, although the company maintained its ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Trade and Consumer Goods

Kazakhstan to establish center for agricultural exports

Kazakhstan will establish a center to deal with all agricultural products produced by the country and it will be based at the Food Corporation. The new ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakhstan sees growing interest in local products

Experts have noted an unprecedented demand for Kazakhstani products. The Atyrau region exports meat to Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Recently, the region has concluded ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to harvest record volumes of sunflower seed

According to APK-Inform analysts, in the current season the general harvest of sunflower seed in Kazakhstan will total 570 thsd tonnes, an increase of 6.7% compared ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

In January-November, Russia exported over 22.8 mln tonnes of wheat

In January-November period of 2016, Russia exported 22.851 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 3.8 bln USD, declared the Federal Customs ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Communications and Transportation

China to launch robot manufacturer on border with Kazakhstan

In Khorgos, on the border with Kazakhstan, a Chinese company will set up industrial production of robots for export to Middle East, Central Asia and Russia, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kyrgyzstan plans to buy Internet from China

Kyrgyzstan plans to buy Internet connections from Chinese providers, Technical director of Kyrgyztelekom Marat Ismailov told Kabar Agency.

Kyrgyzstan’s the only Internet supplier is Kazakhstan. In August ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

China logistics giant to build Asia’s largest air freight hub

Chinese private logistics giant S.F. Express Co Ltd has pledged to build the busiest air cargo hub in Asia, reaching areas accounting for 80% of the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Education and Science

Kazakh Biologist Draws International Attention to Water Issues

By Zhanna Shayakhmetova

Water is all you need. Water resources specialist Aiman Temirova is raising the issue of high water consumption in households and the agricultural ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Culture and Society

Kazakhstan's Alla Vazhenina gets Beijing 2008 Olympic gold as China loses three golds over doping

Kazakhstan's Alla Vazhenina awarded the Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medal that China's Lei Cao was stripped of over doping.

Cao, 33, competing in the women’s 75kg weightlifting ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Kazakh-born actor stars in one of best Chinese movies of 2016

Brave Heaven Commander is a new Chinese movie with Kazakh-born actor Mukhtar Tleugazyuly starring in it is setting box office records, Kazinform correspondent reports citing www.kazakh.people.cn ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Regional News

At Least 32 Killed After Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes In Kyrgyz Village

At least 32 people are reported dead in a crash of a Turkish cargo plane near the airport in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

Many of those killed ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

China exports in 2016 show steepest decline in six years

China’s trade picture is looking gloomy as the national customs agency released data showing the biggest drop in exports last year since 2009, a downtrend that ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Former finance minister believes Russia’s economic growth rates can exceed 3% by 2019

If systemic reforms are carried out in Russia the country’s economic growth rates can exceed 3% by 2019 and 4% by 2022, Chief of the Center ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Deputies to help development of perfumery in Kyrgyzstan

by Anastasia BENGARD

Amendments to the Tax Code of Kyrgyzstan, aimed at developing production of perfumes and cosmetic products were submitted to Parliament for consideration. On ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Uzbekistan mulls own military-industrial complex

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoev proposed to create the country's own military-industrial complex, which will be engaged in re-equipment of troops with modern types of armament ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Foreign companies to invest more than $200 mln in construction of nine enterprises in Tajikistan

This year, foreign companies are expected to invest more than 200 million U.S. dollars in the construction of nine industrial enterprises in Tajikistan, according to the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Report: Turkmenistan's falcon airport sinking

With characteristic pomp, Turkmenistan unveiled an idiosyncratic new airport terminal in the capital shaped like a falcon thrusting through desert air, to acclaim last year.

And now, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Back to top

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: January 16, 2017; Source: Bloomberg.com

Back to top

Exchange Rates



Date: January 16, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 332.06 1 CHF KZT 329.46 1 CNY KZT 48.15 1 TRY KZT 86.85 1 JPY KZT 2.9 1 EUR KZT 353.44 1 AUD KZT 248.75 1 KGS KZT 4.78 100 UZS KZT 10.27 1 BYN KZT 170.37 1 GBP KZT 405.31 1 CAD KZT 252.56 1 RUB KZT 5.58 100 KRW KZT 28.28 1 UAH KZT 12.01

Back to top

Please contact us for subscription or to send your press releases at: news@newsline.kz

www.newsline.kz