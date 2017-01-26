News: Thursday, January 26, 2017 -- Issue 2666

Nazarbayev explains power redistribution process in Kazakhstan

President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a special address on redistribution of authorities between the power branches, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The forthcoming reform is based on the logic of our development and the logic of modern development in general. Its main essence is that the President hands over a number of his authorities to the Parliament and the Government, Nazarbayev clarified.

Strong presidential vertical, he went on to say, was necessary for us to overcome the enormous challenges of the state formation, and it paid off. We owe our achievements to this very system.

The proposed reform aims to improve the management system. We have built a new state, a new economy, a new society.

History has confirmed that our development path was right. When marking the 25th anniversary of our independence, we talked about our achievements, including the work of the power structures, the presidential system, the President stressed.

But the world is changing before our eyes, and we have to think about how to respond to global and regional challenges that history will inevitably pose to us. The essence of the proposed reform is a drastic redistribution of authorities, democratization of the political system as a whole.

For the President, the priorities under the new conditions will be strategic functions, the role of supreme arbiter in the relations between the power branches. The Head of State will also focus on foreign policy, national security and the country's defense capacity.

The role of the Government and the Parliament will enhance at that.

It is necessary to hand over to the Government and other executive bodies a significant part of the established by law President’s authorities in the socioeconomic processes regulation.

Government, ministries and governorates (akimats) should be in charge of this area, Nazarbayev said.

According to him, the delegation of powers can be achieved through changes in the relevant laws.

About 40 authorities can be handed over to the Government or the Parliament.

The Government will propose these amendments to the Parliament for adoption by the end of the current session.

A more difficult task is to balance the relations between the power branches at the constitutional level.

It is important to enhance the role of the Parliament in the formation of the Government, the responsibility of the Cabinet before the deputies.

The winning party in the parliamentary elections will make a decisive influence on the formation of the Government.

Proceeding from this, it would be reasonable for the government to terminate the authority before the newly elected Majilis, not the President, as it was before. It is necessary to simplify the vote of no confidence to the Government members by the Houses of Parliament.

This will enhance control of the legislative power over the executive power branch, Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded, according to the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.

Kazakhstan General

Three ministries reorganised, two ministers appointed in Kazakhstan

by Elena Kosolapova

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed heads to new Labour and Social Protection of Population Ministry and Health Ministry, the presidential press-service said Jan. 25.

Tamara ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Tiger, tiger, burning bright: Di Caprio expected in Kazakhstan to ink agreement on the relocation of Caspian big cats

Hollywood star, Oscar winning actor and the UN Messenger of Peace with a special focus on climate change Leonardo DiCaprio might visit Astana for the ceremony ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan to engage in efforts to create a common security zone for Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s priority work in the UN Security Council focuses on the formation of a peace zone in Central Asia. Kazakhstan became the first country in the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Asian Public Administration Association, regional hub of civil service mull cooperation

by Yerbolat Uatkhanov

Chairperson of Regional of Civil Service Hub Alikhan Baimenov recently met with President of Asian Association of Public Administration (AAPA) and Professor of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Visitors of Austrian EXPO pavilion to work pedals

In Astana in the international sector of EXPO-2017 a pavilion has been officially handed over to Austria. The pavilion occupies 870 sq.m.

At the moment the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Qatar signs agreement of participation in EXPO 2017

CEO of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kazakhstan and Commissioner of its National Section at ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Japan hopes EXPO 2017 will offer new opportunities for business

The Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan congratulates Kazakhstanis on 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Our countries established diplomatic relations ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Natural open-air museum in southern Kazakhstan hopes to attract extra visitors on the occasion of Expo-2017

Experts forecast that the Expo international exhibition in Astana will attract no less than 2 million visitors from the CIS countries and abroad. In addition to ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Oil and Gas Sector

Caspian Sea legal status can be determined at next summit

The Caspian Sea's legal status can be determined at the next Caspian States summit, Khalaf Khalafov, Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister, said at a session of the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Possible destinations named for Kashagan oil supply

by Nigar Eyvazova

The Kazakh Energy Ministry named the main directions for the transportation of oil from the giant Kashagan offshore field.

“Each contractor organization -a project shareholder, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Malaysian company to invest US$146 million in Kazakhstan oil and gas project

Nakamichi Corp Bhd is set to invest US$146 million in an oil and gas project in Kazakhstan.

Nakamichi, a Practice Note 17 company, said on Friday it ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Gazprom plans to issue Eurobonds in US dollars and British pounds in March

Gazprom plans to issue Eurobonds in US dollars and British pounds in March, an investment banker familiar with the company's plans told TASS.

"The planned volume of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Gazprom chairman says gas will top oil in global energy balance by 2040

Gas will surpass coal in the global energy balance by 2030 and be second after oil by 2040, Gazprom board chairman Viktor Zubkov said Tuesday.

"The GECF ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

US, Iran's oil output unlikely to be as much as expected

by Leman Zeynalova

Based on the OPEC-non OPEC deal to freeze the oil production, or maybe even cut a small amount, price increases will be there in ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

BP warns of price pressures from long-term oil glut

The world is facing a long-term oil glut as producers scramble to exploit reserves before fossil fuel demand goes into decline, according to a BP assessment ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Energy Industry

Primus Power Presents Innovative Energy Storage System, Sets Goal to Conquer Asian Market

by Zhazira Dyussembekova

Primus Power, a provider of long-life and long-duration energy storage systems, is working on its second project in Kazakhstan with Samruk Energy, a ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

MID attracts investors in energy saving and energy efficiency

The Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan held a working meeting of the representatives of Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee of the MID, "Institute ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Finance and Investment

Kazakhstan ranks 131 in Corruption Perceptions Index

In 2016 the Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Kazakhstan 131 with a score of 29 points. In 2015 our country scored 28 points and and took 123th ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan joins high-level technology group of nations

Kazakhstan has joined the top 50 innovative countries in the Bloomberg Innovation Index ranking. The country ranked the 48th, climbing by several positions. Kazakhstan is the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kelimbetov upbeat on the Astana Finance Centre project

The Astana International Finance Centre will help attract the major business and finance players into the Kazakh capital, allowing the center to become the venue for ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan, the Netherlands discuss preparations for third meeting of Business Council

At the initiative of the Dutch side, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, www.primeminister.kz ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

IFC helps support smaller business in Kazakhstan

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has arranged for KMF, one of the leading Kazakh microfinance institutions, a financing package in Kazakh Tenge equivalent ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Metals and Minerals

Kazakhstan is negotiating on purchasing of shares of Areva

Kazakhstan is in talks with France on the purchase of shares of the company Areva. This information in an interview with TV channel Astana TV confirmed ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Uranium stocks gain big as Kazakhstan cuts production

by Tracy Salcedo

In the wake of announced production cutbacks by Kazakhstan's state-owned uranium mining powerhouse, Kazatomprom, the beleaguered uranium market has seen an upswing.

Uranium markets ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China’s metals curb plan seen risking shortages in biggest user

China’s proposal to halt some metals production to fight air pollution over the winter would create shortages of alumina but have a more limited impact on ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Copper pulls back from 19-month high

by Katherine Dunn

Copper prices pulled back from a 19-month high Wednesday, but the threat of strike action at the world's largest copper mine helped limit ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Trade and Consumer Goods

Kazakh agricultural industry proves interesting to investors

Last year the amount of investment in support of the agro-sector of Kazakhstan reached the 5-year record level of 253 billion tenge.

Landowners of Kazakhstan finished last ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Dutch firm to turn potatoes into fries in Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov met with representatives of the Dutch company "Pharm Frites" today in Astana, primeminister.kz informed.

At ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan continues to increase wheat bran shipments to foreign markets

In the current season 2016/17, as UkrAgroConsult expected, Kazakh exporters continued building up wheat bran shipments to foreign markets. So, Kazakhstan exported 60.600 tonne of wheat ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakh farms line up to participate in multi-level Chinese investment programme

This year, domestic farmers may have large investments from China; develop the production and enter1.5 billion market of the strategic neighbor. Experts of the Chinese business ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

AM markets: grain prices extend losses, amid US trade fears

There are positive signs around for agricultural commodity bulls.

Many risk assets are in demand.

And that does not just mean shares, which posted a record high ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Communications and Transportation

Construction on railway platform fell on passenger train in Astana

A canopy over the railway platform in Astana has collapsed. No one was hurt in the accident, according to the railway administration, Kazpravda.kz reports.

On January 25, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Iran engages in news gathering on Kazakhstan

Iran’s Independent News Agency “Fars News” plans to open a representative office in Kazakhstan. The holding that was established 15 years ago, intends to cooperate with ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Steppe by steppe for Kazakhstan air transport

Apart from Russia, Kazakhstan has the most developed regional airline services network in the post-Soviet geographical area. More than half of the nation’s domestic flights are ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Eurocopter Kazakhstan engineering upbeat on future prospects

by Lyazzat Shatayeva

Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering (ECKE) is expanding its scope of work and gaining momentum by targeting increased exports. Commercial Director and deputy CEO of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan pins high hopes on China-Europe express route scheme

The first freight train from China arrived in London. A cargo train departed from the province of Zhejiang and reached the terminal station crossing Eurasia in ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Sports

Golovkin vs Saunders fight planned in Kazakhstan

Twitter account Boxing Legends TV, surveying professional boxing and based in the UK, reported a possible fight of Gennady Golovkin and Billy Joe Saunders in the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Regional News

Some 1350km pipes welded under TANAP project

by Nigar Abbasova

The construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), a core pipe of the Southern Gas Corridor, is still in progress.

TANAP General Manager Saltuk ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China’s expanding economy fueled by transport, hospitality

For the first time in two years, China’s economy has accelerated, which the National Bureau of Statistics said was sparked by transport, deliveries and eateries.

The National ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China: allowing for slower growth key to lower risk

by Li Qiaoyi based on a presentation by Andrew R. Tilton, chief Asia-Pacific economist at Goldman Sachs,

China's bumpy deceleration is expected to continue this year after ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Azerbaijan enlarges its non-oil industry

by Nigar Abbasova

The government of Azerbaijan, which pays a special attention to the diversification of its energy-based economy, established a number of enterprises in non-oil sector ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Osh attracts 6.2 bln soms of investments for 2016

by Suyunbek Shamshiyev

The southwestern Kyrgyz city of Osh attracted 6.2 billion som in investments for 2016, according to First Vice Mayor Zamirbek Askarov.

According to him, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Half of foreign investments in Uzbekistan go to oil & gas, energy sectors

Half of all foreign investments used in Uzbekistan in 2016 went to the country’s oil and gas industry and energy sector, Novosti Uzbekistana news agency reported ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Tajikistan exports 300,000 tons of cement mainly to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan

Tajikistan last year produced a record amount of cement. Production of cement increased by nearly 500,000 tons in 2016 compared to 2015.

According to Minister of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: January 26, 2017; Source: Bloomberg.com

Exchange Rates



Date: January 26, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 327.86 1 CHF KZT 328.32 1 CNY KZT 47.66 1 TRY KZT 85.99 1 JPY KZT 2.89 1 EUR KZT 352.35 1 AUD KZT 247.27 1 KGS KZT 4.72 100 UZS KZT 10.04 1 BYN KZT 170.14 1 GBP KZT 412.32 1 CAD KZT 249.74 1 RUB KZT 5.53 100 KRW KZT 28.14 1 UAH KZT 12.05

