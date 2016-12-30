News: Friday, December 30, 2016 -- Issue 2649

Article of the Day

Russia, Turkey, Iran preparing for Syria talks in Astana

Russia together with Turkey and Iran have begun preparations to hold negotiations on settlement of Syrian conflict in Astana, Russian Internal Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov announced, RIA Novosti informed.

"Now together with the Turks and Iranians we are starting preparations for the meeting in Astana", Lavrov said.

On Thursday Putin informed of signing of three documents. The first document is between the Syrian Government and armed opposition on cessation of fire on the territory of the country. The second document outlines the set of measures to control the cease-fire regime. The third document is statement of intention to begin peace talks for settlement of the Syrian conflict.

It was earlier announced by Putin, that he had agreed with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan to offer the Syrian conflict parties to continue the process of peaceful settlement of the rift in Astana. The new dialogue platform, according to Putin, will add to the Geneva talks. In the telephone conversation with Putin and Erdogan President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and stated readiness to provide the platform for the talks in Astana, according to Kazinform.

Kazakhstan General

U.S., Kazakhstan simplify visa regime

The U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan made a New Year present to Kazakhstani citizens having announced simplification of visa regime between the two countries. Starting December 29, ...

Oil and Gas Sector

Petroleum products caught fire at Zhanaozen oil field

Petroleum products near wellsite on the territory of oil and gas production department Ozenmunaigaz caught fire six kilometers to north from Zhanaozen on December 28, reports ...

EDITOR’S NOTE: Between January and October, Kazakhstan produced 61 million tons of crude oil and 37.5 billion cubic meter of natural gas. ...

KazTransOil Took 3-yr Commitment Of Social Support To Staff

The company has more than 8000-strong staff.

A collective agreement was signed between the oil transportation company KazTransOil JSC and the hired staff for 2017-2019 years, Kazpravda.kz ...

Turkmenistan committed to develop Galkynysh gas field

Turkmenistan is implementing large-scale projects to develop the country’s giant gas field Galkynysh, reports AzerNews.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced about this in his message to ...

Russia ratifies agreement on oil supply to Kyrgyzstan

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has signed the law on ratification of the agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in the supply of oil and oil products.

The agreement ...

OPEC/Russia Oil Deal Pushes Up Asian Natural Gas Prices

by Tim Daiss

The OPEC agreement reached last week to cut oil output by 1.2 million b/d (removing around 1% of global oil supply from the market) ...

Oil steady as rise in U.S. inventory slows upswing

By Christopher Johnson

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a surprise increase in U.S. inventories helped stall an upward trend that has pushed global crude benchmarks ...

Finance and Investment



EDITOR’S NOTE: Capital investments in Kazakhstan in the first three quarters of this year amounted to 5.0677 trillion tenge (1 USD = approx.. 330 tenge). ...

Capital of Kazakh banks grows in 2016

By Elena Kosolapova

The total capital of Kazakhstan’s second tier banks grew by 15 percent in 2016 and exceeded 2.8 trillion tenge as of 2016, Finprom.kz analytical ...

Kazkommertsbank reports its nine months results ended 30 September 2016

Highlights of 9 months 2016 results:

• Net income before taxation amounted to KZT 64.5 billion for the first 9 months of 2016 compared to net loss ...

On December 29 KASE Index decreased by 0.81 % to 1,335.63

By shares trading results on Kazakhstan Stock

Exchange (KASE) on December 29, 2016, KASE Index decreased by

10.89 points (0.81 %) from 1,346.52 to 1,335.63.

The first ...

National Bank of Kazakhstan reinstalls Delta Bank's license

By Dniyar Dautaliyev

Kazakhstan National Bank renewed the license to conduct banking and other operations and implementation of activities in the securities market, issued by JSC «Delta ...

Kazakh KazInvestBank’s ratings downgraded

By Elena Kosolapova

The International Rating Agency S&P Global Ratings lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Kazakhstan-based KazInvestBank to 'D/D' from 'B-/C', S&P reported ...

New Vice-Minister of Finance Appointed In Kazakhstan

A new Vice-Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been appointed, the press service of the Ministry of Finance reported.

Berik Sholpankulov served as chairman ...

RK Parliament ratifies convention excluding double taxation with Slovenia

The Senate approved the bill "On ratification of the Convention between Kazakhstan and Slovenia on avoiding double taxation", Kazpravda.kz reports.

The bill was sent to President to ...

Metals and Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ) Insider Buys £149.10 in stock

KZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) insider Andrew Southam purchased 42 shares of KAZ Minerals PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares ...

Analytical Preview of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) belonging to the Basic Materials sector has surged 0% and closed its last trading session at $3.15.

The company reported its EPS ...

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) New Price Targets

Recently stock market broker analysts have updated their ratings and price targets on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY).

The latest broker reports which are currently outstanding ...

Why invest in uranium?

Low demand and high supply means that uranium prices continue to fall. However, the combination of existing contracts coming to an end and more reactors coming ...

Manufacturing industry



EDITOR’S NOTE: Industrial output in Kazakhstan amounted to 14.92 trillion tenge (! US dollar is approx.. 330 tenge) in the first 10 months of 2016, an ...

Trade and Consumer Goods



EDITOR’S NOTE: Kazakhstan’s agro-sector posted a cash value of 2.501 trillion tenge in the first three quarters of 2016, an on-year increase of 4.9 per cent. ...

Kazakh Farmers Collect Nearly 24 Million Tonnes of Grain

The grain harvest in bunker weight in Kazakhstan this year amounted 23.7 million tonnes, almost 4 million tonnes more than last year’s yield. Kazakh farmers have ...

UAE trading company interested in import of Kazakh cereals, legumes

One of the largest traders in the UAE is interested in importing Kazakh grain and leguminous products, the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan reports.The ...

Caviar smugglers caught red-handed

Uralsk border guards detained two citizens of Russia trying to smuggle a large batch of sturgeon caviar without supporting documents. The detainees were going home from ...

Three more McDonald's fast-food restaurants opened In Almaty

Three more McDonald's fast-food restaurants were opened in Almaty, Today.kz reports citing to the press service of mayor of the city.

"The new facilities are located in ...

Kazakhstan allocates Kyrgyzstan the first tranche in the amount of $ 7.5 mln for integration into the EEU

As a result of meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and negotiations between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan in ...

Communications and Transportation



EDITOR’S NOTE: The performance of cargo transportation in Kazakhstan in the period January-October 2016 decreased by 0.4 per cent on-year to 324 billion kilometre. ...

People and Professional Development

Marat Alikhanov appointed as Chief Transport Prosecutor of Kazakhstan

Marat Alikhanov has been appointed Chief Transport Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. “On December 28, by an order of Prosecutor General of the ...

Sports

Overview: Kazakhstan’s athletic achievements in 2016

Kazpravda.kz tallies up 2016 sports achievements and lists most memorable athletic events.

Olympic Heroes

The main event of not only this year, but the entire four-year cycle ...

Regional News

China Dilutes Dollar Role in Currency Basket, Adds 11 More

China diluted the role of the dollar in a trade-weighted foreign-exchange basket and added a further 11 currencies as officials seek to project an image of ...

Russia’s rouble outperforms major currencies

Rising oil price and hopes of warmer relations with west boost currency against dollar

Russia is set to round off a year of rejuvenated global standing with ...

Russia to combat copyright violations

The Russian culture minister has said plans are being devised for a new bill targeting copyright piracy which could introduce fines for end users who download ...

More than 2 trillion soums utilized within financial improvement of enterprises

The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for privatization, demonopolization and development of competition held a press conference for representatives of mass media on the ...

Belarus ventures into Turkmen fledgling mining sector

Belarus intends to complete construction of the Garlyk mining and processing factory by 31 March 2017, reports BelTA.

The project was discussed at the meeting of ...

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: December 30, 2015; Source: Bloomberg.com

Exchange Rates



Date: December 30, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 333.28 1 CHF KZT 325.82 1 CNY KZT 47.95 1 TRY KZT 94.44 1 JPY KZT 2.86 1 EUR KZT 348.94 1 AUD KZT 240.43 1 KGS KZT 4.8 100 UZS KZT 10.42 1 BYN KZT 170.74 1 GBP KZT 408.7 1 CAD KZT 246.82 1 RUB KZT 5.54 100 KRW KZT 27.62 1 UAH KZT 12.28

