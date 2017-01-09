News: Monday, January 09, 2017 -- Issue 2653

Kazakhstan cuts oil output as part of its OPEC commitment

Kazakhstan cuts oil output as part of its OPEC commitment, Kuandik Kulmurzin, director of Kazakh Energy Ministry’s department of oil industry development told Astana TV channel.

Output was cut by 20,000 bpd from January 1, he said.

In late 2016, OPEC has agreed to down output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 1, 2017 with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting as much as 486,000 bpd. Non-OPEC producers (Kazakhstan, Russia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bolivia, Equatorial Guinea, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Sudan and South Sudan) agreed to reduce output by 558,000 bpd, short of the initial target of 600,000 bpd but still the largest contribution by non-OPEC ever.

Of that, Russia said would cut 300,000 bpd. Russian output would fall to 10.947 million bpd after six months.

Kazakhstan, for its part, said to keep average monthly production at a 1.68 million bpd level in six months. Reducing daily oil output by 20,000 barrels will be achieved by reducing output at the oilfields in Aktobe, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions, the Ministry of Energy said.

Mexico will cut 100,000 bpd, Azerbaijan - 30,000 bpd, Malaysia - 20,000 bpd, as reported by AKIpress.

Barring an economic recession, 2016 should have been the low for oil prices, believes Rhidoy Rashid, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects, an independent research consultancy specializing in global energy markets.

Rashid believes that as oil demand and supply balances tighten through the course of 2017, after the deal on oil output cut reached by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, the prices should recover.

“The forward curve will flatten, and we expect backwardation by late 3Q2017 (barring any supply shocks), after three years of steep contango. Our current price forecasts place Brent at around $65 per barrel by the end of 2Q2017, and prices could rise to as high as $70-75 by the end of this year,” the analyst told Trend by email.

In December 2016 OPEC and non-OPEC producers reached their first deal since 2001 to curtail oil output jointly and ease a global glut after more than two years of low prices.

Non-OPEC oil producers such as Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan, and South Sudan agreed to reduce output by 558,000 bpd starting from Jan. 1, 2017 for six months, extendable for another six months, to take into account prevailing market conditions and prospects.

OPEC agreed to slash the output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1, with top exporter Saudi Arabia cutting as much as 486,000 bpd.

Rashid noted that the decision to cut production caught many by surprise late last year. Prices received an immediate boost, although there is still much scepticism about how successfully the group will implement its commitments, according to the expert.

“Certainly, we are not expecting 100 percent compliance from all members, but Saudi Arabia and the other GCC [Gulf] states will follow through on 0.8 mb/d, and other OPEC members should push the total past 80 percent,” he said.

Rashid went on to add that Nigeria and Libya remain wild cards, but Riyadh is ready to cut further if they manage to outperform.

He also noted that in the broader context of the rebalancing cycle, reducing output now, just as inventories have started to edge lower, makes sense as it will put the rebalancing on a firmer footing and ensure an uplift to oil prices.

“The current OPEC agreement is not necessarily a six-month deal to get oil prices up. Of course, prices are widely expected to rise but the underlying objective is to run down the excess stocks,” Rashid said.

So the market should not rule out an extension of this deal in May for another six months, the expert believes.

OPEC countries agreed to cut oil production at the meeting on Nov. 30. On the eve of this meeting on Nov. 29 Brent oil prices hit $44.68 per barrel. On Jan. 6 oil prices rose to $57.1 per barrel, Trend reported on the same issue.

Kazakhstan General

Syrian government committed to Astana talks

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad expressed the Damascus government’s readiness to attend an upcoming round of talks with the opposition in Kazakhstan’s Astana for the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan Sentences Seven Terrorists Planning Attacks in Russia

The Aktobe Region criminal court sentenced the group's leader and one associate to nine years in prison. Another member of the terrorist cell received a six-year ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan experts note 10 important events of 2017 in Central Asia

A new demographic mark: According to Kazakh experts, the population of Central Asia this year will reach 70 million people while only a quarter of the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

500 tonne of aid supplies from Kazakhstan arrived at Tartus port

500 tonne of food aid has been brought to the port of Tartus, a gift from Kazakhstan to the Assad regime and with the help of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Almaty residents are asked to report imminent crimes on NSC hotline

The National Security Committee (NSC) has opened a hotline, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The NSC hotline 110 received calls on terrorist threats.

The number of the Almaty DIA hotline is ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Astana cracks under heavy snow blanket

An unprecedented quantity of snow over the last 10 years has fallen on Astana.

2177 units using specialised equipment are involved in cleaning the city.

In comparison to ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

A bridge too old

by Andrei Kratenko

Time, water and corrosion are mentioned as the main factors responsible for the collapse of the old bridge across the Irtysh in the morning ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

War Over Water? In Central Asia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan And China Battle Over Dry Land

Central Asia has only so much water and tension over the region's dwindling supply could trigger conflict, Chinese researchers warned this week. With global warming and ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

About 350 000 Chinese citizens to visit EXPO 2017

About 350 000 Chinese citizens are to visit the EXPO-2017 in Astana, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Oil and Gas Sector

Mangistaumunaygaz in 2017 plans to extract 6 million 350 thousand tons of oil

Last year’s production stood at 6 million 289 thousand tons.

The oil and gas upstream company Mangistaumunaygaz (MMG) in 2016 increased oil extraction by 0.6%, the CEO ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

First ever contract for export of Russian LNG to Kazakhstan signed

Gazprom Export and Global Gas Regazification, the company of Global Gas Group, signed the first ever contract for supply small scale LNG by road transport from ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Overview of oil prices, metals and rate of tenge for January 7−9

The official exchange rate stood at 330,67 tenge per US dollar

Oil: Oil prices finished the first week of new year with insignificant growth. Support to quotations ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Gazprom sets record for daily export volume to non-CIS countries

Gazprom, which currently manages all Kazakh natural gas exports, has set a new historical record for daily volume of exports to non-CIS countries delivering around 614.6 ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Gazprom applies to boost gas transit to EU by 13% due to cold winter

The Russian energy giant Gazprom has applied to boost gas transit to the European Union through the Ukrainian gas transportation system to 278.9 million cubic meters ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

India's oil demand growth will outpace China's for the third year in a row

by Debjoy Sengupta

Platts Analytics has predicted a 7% rise to 4.13 million barrels per day in Indian oil demand in 2017, compared with a 3% rise ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

European gas supply, demand to remain robust

Europe is set to retain numerous gas supply options throughout 2017 as traditional pipeline suppliers continue their market share offensive and LNG imports to the continent ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Finance and Investment

Kazakhstan to pay over 12 billion tenge to international financial institutions in membership fees this year

Kazakhstan will pay more than 12 billion tenge in membership fees to international financial institutions in 2017, the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan said.

Fees for ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Pension Fund executives arrested

The Almaty National Security Committee’s Investigation Department has started criminal proceedings in connection with transactions by the SNPF and Buzgul Aurum LLP.

Executives of the Single National ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Tenge Rate Up at Kazakhstan’s Stock Exchange on Jan. 6

The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). RUBKZT_TOD was not traded today on KASE due to the holidays from January 4 ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan entered top ten countries with cheap accommodation

Kazakhstan took the 119th place in the annual ranking of the cost of living in the world, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Compared to last year, our country has ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

99.7% of Kazinvestbank depositors to receive their savings in full

Kazakhstan's Deposit Insurance Fund explained its order of returning savings to the depositors of Kazinvestbank the license of which was withdrawn by the National Bank in ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Experts Say Qazkom too Big to Fail

By Yerbolat Uatkhanov

Experts consider the situation with Qazkom shows the complex situation in the Kazakh financial field, but predict the bank is stable and too important ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Metals and Minerals

EDB funds $ 56mn for Alaigyr ores extraction and processing

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and JV Alaigyr LLP have signed a loan agreement to fund the project of extraction and processing of Alaigyr deposit’s polymetallic ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

KAZ MINERALS PLC UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (KZMYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINERALS PLC UNSP ADR EACH REPR 0.5 (NASDAQ:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Finncap maintained Central Asia Metal (LON:CAML) as ‘Buy’ with 264 PT

According to a report issued to investors by Finncap on Thursday, shares of Central Asia Metal (LON:CAML) had their rating maintained by analysts to ‘Buy’.

The analyst ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazzinc plans to invest $10 million in geological exploration

A total of five prospective sites with content of lead and zinc are scheduled to be explored.

Kazzinc LLP, controlled by Glencore, plans to invest 10 million ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan Potash Corporation tests new grounds

The Kazakhstan Potash Corporation (ASX:KPC) has assessed deposits within the Chelkar project, with sylvinite layers showing levels of some of the highest-grade potash mineralisation in the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Point for the record

by Svetlana Abdrashitova

The annual statement of JSC Samruk-Energo is again recognised as the best in the non-financial sector following the results of the competition organised by ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Gold Prices Forecast: US Employment Report Curbs Gold Support

Overall confidence in the US economic outlook and dollar should remain firm after Friday’s US employment report with gold also hampered by vulnerability in global bond ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

World’s worst commodity radioactive for investor portfolios

by Joe Deaux, Klaus Wille, Natalie Obiko Pearson

No major commodity had a worse 2016 than uranium. In fact, the element used to make nuclear fuel has ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Trade and Consumer Goods

Number of feedlots in the Tarbagatai district to increase to 1000

In the Tarbagatai region of East Kazakhstan region it is intended to bring, within the next years, the number of feedlots to one thousand.

Now in the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Deputy: Kazagro fails to get its message across

Denmark Espayeva expressed this opinion during a visit to the Aktyubinsk region

Information on new programmes of the Kazagro holding is not getting through to villagers, ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

EU wheat hits five-week high on strong US market supports

European wheat hit a five-week high on Tuesday, supported by a strong US market and a weaker euro against the dollar, making it more competitive on ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

AM markets: grains ease, despite another renminbi surge

Is the decent start that corn futures made to 2017 down to a fund-buying spree?

If so, there may be more gains ahead this week - if ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Communications and Transportation

Last year the Almaty Underground spent more than 800 million tenge on construction

In 2016 12.4 million passengers used services of the tube train.

Last year the subway of Almaty earned about 873 million tenge, Kazinform reported referring to ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakh trains carried more than half a million passengers during New Year holidays

Kazakhstan's railways have served more than half a million passengers over the New Year holidays, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy NC.

On 4 January ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

From oil state to luxury eco-destination: New York Times recommends to visit Kazakhstan in 2017

The New York Times has listed Kazakhstan, called "from oil state to luxury eco-destination", as one of the 52 places to go in 2017.

"Ten years after ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Regional News

Career terrorist? IS recruits “fighters” from Central Asia

The attack in Istanbul has directed attention towards Central Asia, an area that has long been in the sights of the Islamic State. The economic situation ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kyrgyz multi-ethnic community enriched with major agro-project

On January 6, the Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic Arzybek Kozhoshev got acquainted with the agro-industrial park for cooperation Iskra Asia.

The total area of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China remains major engine for world economic growth

China has remained the world's major growth engine in 2016, shoring up global economic growth through such channels as trade, market and investment.

The latest report of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Hwang voices hopes for deeper strategic partnership with Uzbekistan

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn on Thursday voiced hopes for close cooperation with Uzbekistan to cement the two countries' strategic partnership during ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China forex reserves fall for 6th month

hina’s foreign exchange reserves fell by US$41 billion to US$3.011 trillion in December, a decline that was less than expected but still edged the reserves closer ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Tajikistan: brain drain reaches new highs

As Russia continues to attract a large number of immigrants from Tajikistan, we are republishing this article by Kamila Ibragimova, originally published by EurasiaNet.org:

The exodus of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: January 9, 2017; Source: Bloomberg.com

Exchange Rates



Date: January 9, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 330.67 1 CHF KZT 327.17 1 CNY KZT 47.75 1 TRY KZT 91.44 1 JPY KZT 2.85 1 EUR KZT 350.38 1 AUD KZT 242.81 1 KGS KZT 4.78 100 UZS KZT 10.35 1 BYN KZT 169.66 1 GBP KZT 409.67 1 CAD KZT 249.64 1 RUB KZT 5.57 100 KRW KZT 27.74 1 UAH KZT 12.29

