Kazakhstan’s Centre of State and Private Partnership rated best in CA

For the first time Kazakhstan's Centre of State and Private Partnership has entered the world rating of analytical centers, the press service of the center told.

On January 26 in Washington, USA, as part of the Program "Analytical Center and Civil Society there was 2016 Global Go To Think Tank Index Report presented.

Kazakhstan's Centrer of State and Private Partnership has entered the list in the nomination "Best Think Tanks of Central Asia".

The Think Tank Index is based on a global research consisting of several stages. Each year since 2008 the rating has been made as part of The Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program research program of the University of Pennsylvania (University of Pennsylvania).

JSC Kazakhstan Centre of Public-private Partnership is Kazakhstan's leading analytical and expert center for development of PPP of a new type. The Center carries out research, expert evaluations and assessment of implementation of investment projects in the PPP sphere. The main mission is to create conditions for partnership between the state and business for development and unification of their potential for PPP projects and increase private investments into the national economy, Kazinform reported.

Kazakhstan General

Astana preparing for spring floods

In preparation for the spring flood, Astana emergency experts together with representatives of local executive authorities started visiting the problem areas, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press ...

Iran: Caspian's legal status - complex technical talks

by Farhad Daneshvar

A top Iranian diplomat has described the ongoing discussions on the legal status of the Caspian Sea as "complicated technical talks" expressing hope that ...

Kazenergy plans high-profile meetings during EXPO-2017

The closing event of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will be the XI Eurasian KAZENERGY forum "Creating Future Energy" organized by KAZENERGY Association. The ...

Oil and Gas Sector

Independent company assessed KMG subsoil reserves

DeGolyer and MacNaughton has assessed the reserves of EP KMG, kmg.kz informed. The independent company DeGolyer and MacNaughton has carried out assessment as of December 31, ...

Kazakhstan, Shell-Eni group continue talks over tax dispute

Kazakhstan has agreed to continue talks about a tax dispute with the Karachaganak consortium of oil majors led by Shell (LSE: RDSB.L - news) and Eni ...

Caspian wolves show up in Kashagan

A video in which a pack of wolves approach the facilities on one of the artificial islands of Kashagan field has appeared in the social network. ...

Uzbekistan builds gas-to-liquids plant

Uzbekistan GTL started construction of the plant on production of synthetic fuel in Kashkadarya region of Uzbekistan, the company said in a statement.

Uzbekistan GTL LLC ...

Oil prices stable as U.S. output gains offset OPEC-led cuts

by Henning Gloystein

Oil prices were stable ending Thursday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to prop ...

Baker Hughes says only higher oil prices will spur international spending

by Vishaka George and Swetha Gopinath

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc, which is being acquired by General Electric Co, said crude oil prices would need ...

Gazprom could join tap through open season

by Kama Mustafayeva

Russian gas exporter Gazprom could use additional capacity in the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) to bring its gas to Europe, it emerged this week. ...

European natural gas storage facilities face closure on weak economics: industry

by Stuart Elliott

A number of European gas storage facilities could face closure in the coming years given the weak economics for operating sites across the continent, ...

PetroChina issues profit warning

by Shardul Sharma

China's biggest oil and gas producer PetroChina has stated that it expects the 2016 net profit to drop by a steep 70-80% to between ...

Sinopec Boosts Gas Output, Cedes Blocks

by Shardul Sharma

Chinese state Sinopec has announced that its natural gas production in 2016 grew by 4.7% to reach 766.14bn ft3 (21.7bn m3).

Its total output was ...

Finance and Investment

IT development concept of Samruk-Kazyna JSC presented to experts

General Director of Samruk-Kazyna Business Service LLP David Tuganov spoke about information technology development of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund JSC (hereinafter – the Fund) during the ...

Market share of Russian banks in Kazakhstan decreasing

Russian banks share in Kazakhstan's banking sector is decreasing, Kazakh Finprom.kz analytical center said in a message.

The share of Russian banks in the deposit portfolio of ...

French investments into Kazakhstan’s economy exceed $13 bn since 2005

French investments into Kazakhstan’s economy have exceeded $13 billion since 2005, said Kazakh foreign ministry in a communique on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of ...

176 Russian banks join Mir payment system

The Mir national payment system is successfully gathering steam, with 176 Russian banks already participating in it, Vice-Speaker of the Federation Council Yevgeny Bushmin said on ...

Metals and Minerals

KAZ Minerals announces output performance in 4th quarter, full year 2016

Highlights:

Full year copper guidance met and by-product guidance exceeded in 2016

 Copper cathode equivalent production1 of 140 kt (guidance 135-145 kt)

 Copper output growth ...

Orsu Metals Corporation proceeds with sale of Karchiga Project - Kazakhstan

Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") has, pursuant to an April 11, 2016 (as amended) agreement (the "SPA") for the sale and purchase the ...

PRECIOUS-Gold down on firm dollar; heads for 1st weekly drop in 5

Gold following Thursday held near two-week lows as the dollar strengthened on the new U.S. administration's plans to spur growth, leaving the metal on track to ...

Uranium output forecast to hit 76 493 t in 2020 – report

by: Henry Lazenby

New analysis by research and consulting firm GlobalData has forecast global uranium output to rise at a compound yearly growth rate of 4.3%, ...

Trade and Consumer Goods

Kazakhstan produced more than 293 KMT of vegoils in January-November 2016

According to official statistics issued in Kazakhstan, production of refined and unrefined vegoils totaled 34,700 tonne in November 2016. This is up 3.4% from October 2016 ...

Kazakhstan seeks German engagement in agriculture

Kazakhstan and Germany will strengthen cooperation in agriculture. Kazakhstan’s officials and German businessmen discussed joint agriculture projects in Berlin. During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation told ...

Russia becomes world's wheat exports leader with over 25m tonne supplied

Russia has become the world's leader in wheat exports in 2016 with exports surpassing 25 million tonnes, the country's Export Center told Sputnik Thursday.

"According to evaluations, ...

Opening of first H&M shop in Kazakhstan planned for March, 2017

The first shop of the world famous H&M brand will be open in March, 2017 in MEGA Alma-Ata shopping Center, about it the center of business ...

Communications and Transportation

Astana-Warsaw direct flights to be launched in May

Warsaw-Astana direct flights will be offered 4 times a week starting from May 2017. The LOT Polish Airlines will operate the flights, the press service of ...

KazAvtoProm produced over 11 000 cars in 2016

The Union of businesses of Kazakhstan’s automotive industry KazAvtoProm has announced the results of the industry’s performance in 2016, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Thus, for 12 months of ...

Russia suspends use of Proton space rocket till completion of upgrading

Russian Federal Space Agency Roscosmos has withdrawn all engines of second and third stages of the Proton-M carrier rocket. The engines have not passed firing tests, ...

Regional News

Tajikistan keeps aluminium production flat due to low prices, demand

In 2016 Tajikistan did not increase primary aluminium production, with the output matching that of 2015, Avesta news agency reported with reference to Shavkat Bobozoda, the ...

Copper price retreats – activity cools due to lunar new year

by Leia Toovey

Copper prices were slightly lower on the London Metal Exchange Thursday, finally succumbing to pressure after the red metal was one of the positive ...

Gold futures continue to sell off as dollar strengthens

by Tracy Morganthall, CMT

Gold futures have now lost ground in three consecutive sessions, as the contract for February 2017 settlement on the COMEX division of the ...

China's 2016 industrial profits rise most in three years on commodities recovery

by Elias Glenn and Lusha Zhang

Profits for China's industrial firms rose the most in three years in 2016 as a construction boom fueled a rally ...

Russia sells giant gold deposit to Polyus-led joint venture

* JV of Polyus-Rostec pays $158 mln for Sukhoi Log

* Polyus will buy 23.9 pct stake in JV for $141 mln

* Exploration, feasibility study will take ...

Kyrgyzstan: Kara-Balta gold refinery posts increased net income in 2016

Profit of gold refinery of Kyrgyzaltyn JSC in Kara-Balta on the results of 2016 has grown by half. The company informed 24.kg news agency.

Profit of the ...

Investors eyeing construction of sports arena with bleacher seating for 3,000 in Kyrgyzstan

Investors are eyeing the construction of a 10-million-dollars sports arena with bleacher seating for 3,000 in Kyrgyzstan, said Kanat Amankulov, Chairman of the State Agency for ...

Uzbekistan: Volume of financial services exceeded 9.79 trln. soum in 2016

The volume of financial services in Uzbekistan grew by 19.2% in 2016 compared to 2015 and reached 9.796 trillion soums, information service of the State Statistics ...

Uzbektelecom cuts tariffs for internet services for ISPs

The Uzbektelecom joint stock company cut tariffs for internet services (external channel) for internet service providers up to US$86.85 per 1 Mbps from 10 January 2017, ...

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: January 27, 2017; Source: Bloomberg.com

Exchange Rates



Date: January 27, 2016; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 328.28 1 CHF KZT 328.81 1 CNY KZT 47.74 1 TRY KZT 85.02 1 JPY KZT 2.88 1 EUR KZT 351.92 1 AUD KZT 247.62 1 KGS KZT 4.74 100 UZS KZT 10.07 1 BYN KZT 169.83 1 GBP KZT 414.88 1 CAD KZT 250.63 1 RUB KZT 5.48 100 KRW KZT 28.21 1 UAH KZT 12.07

