President Announces Third Modernisation of Kazakhstan

By Aigerim Seisembayev

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during a Jan. 30 televised statement outlined the topics to be covered in his annual address to the nation, which was released Jan. 31 in written form.

He said the address will discuss the third stage of Kazakhstan’s modernisation and then briefly outlined the areas of Kazakhstan’s development that the address covers.

The strategic document, printed in the media on Jan. 31, focuses on what Nazarbayev considers to be the country’s new, third stage of modernisation.

“The first one was the creation of an entirely new state based on the principles of a market economy. The second was the implementation of the Strategy 2030 and the creation of our country’s capital, Astana,” the President stated.

The President noted that Kazakhstan has been developing at an accelerated pace and has become one of the 50 most-developed countries. Drastic changes in the technological sphere require a transition to a new model of economic growth, he said, which is why his address is devoted to the third stage of modernisation.

“Our task is to ensure our country’s global competitiveness in the new reality. The basis of our actions is the Plan of the Nation on implementing the five institutional reforms,” Nazarbayev highlighted.

One of the key priorities of what the Kazakh leader calls the third modernisation is the economy’s accelerated technological renovation. It implies the creation of new promising sectors on the basis of digital technologies.

The President noted the importance of improving further the business environment and conditions for mass business.

“It is necessary to minimise state involvement in the economy, reduce all possible costs for businesses and develop public-private partnerships,” he noted.

Nazarbayev named agriculture, transport, logistics, real estate market, education, healthcare and social protection of the population among issues of paramount importance in the future development model. The country’s macroeconomic policy, according to him, also requires modernisation.

The head of state instructed the government to develop a strategic plan of development until 2025 on the third modernisation of the country called “Kazakhstan’s national technological initiative.” It is to act as a response to modern challenges.

Nazarbayev emphasised all of the abovementioned measures seek to ensure the country’s economic growth in the long run.

“The state’s political modernisation project has been published recently. Both of these initiatives complement each other and serve as long-term goals for the country,” the President said, noting that this is the only way to achieve the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy’s main goal of joining the top 30 most-developed countries in the world.

These are the key areas of technological modernisation of Kazakhstan, he said. In conclusion, the President expressed confidence the people of Kazakhstan would support the proposed measures, the Astana Times reported.

Kazakhstan General

Kazakh Leader Outlines Five Priorities of Kazakhstan’s Third Stage of Modernisation

By Aigerim Seisembayev

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s 2017 address to the nation, published Jan. 31, focuses on what he termed a new, third stage of the country’s ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakh Defense Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Military Cooperation

Kazakh Defense Minister Saken Zhasuzakov held a meeting with US ambassador to Astana George Krol on Tuesday and discussed the military cooperation issues between the defense ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Weather forecast for February in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan weather forecasters told about the weather at the beginning of February, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the RSE "Kazhydromet".

According to ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Oil and Gas Sector

National Oil Fund in 2016 and forecasts for 2017-2018

by Murat Temirkhanov and Assan Kurmanbekov

Following the dynamics of oil prices, revenues of National Fund fell from peak more than five times in US dollar ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Sino-Kazakh Great Wall Drilling Company faces bankruptcy

In the Aktobe region the Kazakhstan-Chinese Drilling Company “Great Wall” is laying off its employees in a mass scale. In 2016 the oil company made 499 ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) analyst target prices

Recently stock market analysts have updated their consensus ratings on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG).

The newest analyst ratings which are still in issue on ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Caspian salt domes’ saucerful of secrets: one dream, one nightmare

by Charles van der Leeuw

Where greed overcomes fear, fear and the reasons behind it easily tend to be forgotten. The financial near-collapse of the oil market ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Oil higher as OPEC delivers on output cuts, dollar dives

by Devika Krishna Kumar

Oil prices rose on Tuesday on a weak U.S. dollar and news that the world's top producers cut production this month more ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Crude oil prices fell sharply in January, what’s next?

by Alexander Gorodezky

Crude oil prices recovered sharply during the second half of fiscal 2016, supported by traders’ optimism over the production cut deal between OPEC and ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Finance and Investment

Business deregulation plan in Kazakhstan to be developed before July 1

The National Economy Ministry will prepare changes to the Budget Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

By July 1 this year, the National Economy Ministry will have ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kazakhstan to revise privatisation terms

Kazakhstan will revise the privatisation terms of enterprises. This was stated during a meeting of the Government by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Previously ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

New national company to attract investment in Kazakhstan

Timur Suleimenov, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed what functions a new national company created on the instruction of President Nursultan Nazarbayev ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China boosts investments in various sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy

by Dana Omirgazy

The inflow of direct Chinese investment in the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to $623.9 million between January and September last year, seven times higher ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Halyk Bank CEO says KKB needs to shed bad assets before deal

Kazakhstan’s Halyk Bank , which is in talks to take over rival Kazkommertsbank (KKB), wants the latter to get rid of bad assets before a deal ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Metals and Minerals

Central Asia Metals LTD (CAML) stock rating reaffirmed by Finncap

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Micromine and Nazarbayev University sign new agreement

Micromine Central Asia and the School of Mining and Geosciences at Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which aims to incorporate Micromine’s ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Russia’s Nordgold says considers delisting from London Stock Exchange

Russian gold miner Nordgold said on Tuesday it was considering delisting its global depositary receipts from the London Stock Exchange but that no decision had been ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Polymetal takes full control of Tarutin copper deposit in Russia

Polymetal International PLC on Tuesday said it has taken full control of the Tarutinskoye copper deposit in the Celyabinsk region of Russia in an all-share deal ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Russian Steelmakers Eye Brighter Prospects

Russia’s biggest steelmakers are expecting 2017 to be a better year for the industry as the national economy improves, thanks to firmer oil prices, and higher ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Copper dips after hefty gains on weaker dollar

by James Regan

London copper eased in light trade on Wednesday on profit taking following hefty overnight gains, with losses held in check by concerns about a ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Does market rigging in metals signal a buying opportunity? - blog

Central Banks are rigging the metals markets. Does it signal a buying opportunity? Will they ever be prosecuted for this illegal activity?

I recently interviewed good ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Gold price +8% in 2017 says top LBMA forecast

by Adrian Ash

Gold price gains of 8% across last year as a daily average will be repeated in 2017 according to 2016's winning analyst in the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Coal spot prices gyrate with every shift in Chinese policy

Spot prices for coal used in power plants have fallen steeply, following a sharp upswing last autumn, after China eased restrictions on domestic coal production.

China's energy ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Trade and Consumer Goods

In 2016, the EAEU increased agricultural production

In 2016, the general production volumes of agricultural commodities in member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU, also EEU) grew by 3.2% compared with 2015, declared ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Russian wheat prices gain, on brisk export demand

Russian wheat prices rose for the third straight week in a row, supported by robust export demand, the continued firmness in the rouble, while emerging weather ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

In the I quarter of 2017, Russia and China to coordinate the shipping terms of buckwheat, oats, sunflower and flaxseed to China

In the Ist quarter of 2017, Russia and China are planning to sign a protocol which allows starting deliveries of Russian buckwheat, oats, sunflower seed and ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

PM markets: tumbling dollar lifts grain prices

Wheat prices in Chicago rallied as a weaker dollar improved export prospects, and corn and soybean futures managed to finish the day up as well, after ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Trade turnover between Almaty and UAE totaled $33 million in 11 months of 2016: Mayor

Trade turnover between Almaty and the UAE in the first 11 months of 2016 totaled $33 million, said Almaty city mayor Baurzhan Baibek at the meeting ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Communications and Transportation

Ulaanbaatar Railway to cooperate with Kazakhstan in railway engineering

D.Jigjidnyamaa, head of “Ulaanbaatar Railways” JSC signed a memorandum of co-operation with K.K.Alpysbayev, head of “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” JSC on January 30, reports KazWorld.info with reference ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

People and Professional Development

Elzhan Birtanov named Minister of Health

Elzhan Birtanov was appointed Minister of Health, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of Akorda.

From November 2015, Birtanov has been in the position of Vice-Minister of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Education and Science

Education in Kazakhstan enhances innovations

Kazakhstan is successfully introducing innovations in every sector of the economy. With this aim, a variety of strategies and programmes on their development, including education, are ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Regional News

CASA 1000 announces retender for engineering services in Tajikistan and Pakistan

The CASA 1000 project announces a retender for a contractor for engineering services, design supply and installation of two terminal HVDC converter stations in Pakistan and ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Tajikistan to allocate more than $200 mln for completion of Rogun HPP

The government of Tajikistan will spend $214.5 million for the completion of construction of the Rogun hydropower plant this year, said the First Deputy Minister of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Russian economy to emerge from contraction

Russia’s economy ministry on Monday said that GDP growth fell by one per cent in December from the same time last year.

In October, the economy contracted ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

China’s ecommerce gold rush is on, and deliverymen dig in

by Louise Lucas

Worth $2.2tn a year, China’s local logistics sector lacks glamour but makes up for it in heft as a whole.

Couriers and hulking warehouses are ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Kyrgyzstan reports 3.8% growth in 2016

At the Government meeting on January 30, Economy Minister Arzybek Kojoshev reported on the results of Kyrgyzstan’s socio-economic development in 2016, the press service of the ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Uzbekistan completes investment projects for US$5.2 billion

Uzbekistan completed the implementation of 164 projects with a total value of US$5.2 billion within the framework of the investment programme for 2016, the Ministry of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Uzbekistan, Ukraine sign $7 mln export deals

Uzbekistan and Ukraine signed contracts worth $7.05 million for export of the Uzbek products, Jahon agency reported.

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kiev hosted a ceremony of ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Turkmen head of state checks gas-gasoline conversion plant

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during his working visit to the Ahal region of the country inspected a plant for production of gasoline from natural gas, Turkmenistan ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Trade turnover in cash equivalent between Turkmenistan and China considerably decreased

The newspaper “Neitralny Turkmenistan” has published an interview with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Turkmenistan Sun Weidong.

Overall, the interview was devoted to 25 ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Arrests start in Dashoguz for false reporting during cotton-harvesting campaign

Twelve senior executives of Kunyaurgench cotton gin plants have been detained by law enforcement authorities. Charges of falsification of records and financial fraud have been brought ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Tajikistan plans to increase aluminum production this year, says minister of economic development

In a report released at a news conference in Dushanbe, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, revealed on January 31 that Tajikistan plans ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

SOCAR implements geological exploration on onshore fields

by Nigar Abbasova

Azerbaijan’s energy major SOCAR has carried out seismic, gravity measurement, and magnetometric surveys on the Zardab, Shikhbagy and Gishlag oil and gas onshore fields ...

Full text available for subscribed users...

Prices and Statistics

Commodities



Date: February 1, 2017; Source: Bloomberg.com

Exchange Rates



Date: February 1, 2017; Source: the National Bank of Kazakhstan

1 USD KZT 324.24 1 CHF KZT 325.87 1 CNY KZT 47.15 1 TRY KZT 85.49 1 JPY KZT 2.85 1 EUR KZT 347.2 1 AUD KZT 244.93 1 KGS KZT 4.69 100 UZS KZT 9.98 1 BYN KZT 167.7 1 GBP KZT 403.48 1 CAD KZT 247.3 1 RUB KZT 5.4 100 KRW KZT 27.87 1 UAH KZT 11.97

